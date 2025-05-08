Shuto Machino Injury: Late call against Freiburg

Machino (undisclosed) will be a late call for Saturday's clash against Freiburg, coach Marcel Rapp said in the press conference.

Machino was forced off in the first half of Sunday's clash against Augsburg due to an injury that was later revealed to be minor, as it does not constitute a structural issue according to his coach. He was running and training on Wednesday and will be a late call for Saturday's game against Freiburg. If he is unavailable, Phil Harres will likely replace him in the frontline.