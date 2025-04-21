Shuto Machino News: First-time finish in draw

Machino scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against RB Leipzig.

Machino opened the scoring Saturday, slotting home a cross into the top of the net to give Holstein Kiel an early advantage in what would result in a 1-1 draw versus RB Leipzig. The goal broke an 11 appearances (eight start) stretch without a goal for the forward. In his first taste of the top-flight European football, Machino has managed eight goals and one assist this season across 28 Bundesliga appearances (19 starts).