Siebe Van der Heyden Injury: Taken off with injury
Van der Heyden was forced off in the 33rd minute of Saturday's match against Bochum due to an apparent injury.
Van der Hayden is heading to the sidelines Saturday after a collision, with the defender having taken a cleat to the head. This is unfortunate news for the defender, but at least he will not miss more time, as it is the season finale. He was replaced by Lars Ritzka.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now