Siebe Van der Heyden News: Sent off Saturday

Van der Heyden saw his marching orders Saturday, seeing a yellow card in the 38th minute before another in the 57th minute, leading to his expulsion from the match. This will force him out for the club's next match against Frankfurt on May 11, with Adam Dzwigala as a possible replacement. He will be available again in their season finale against Bochum on May 17.