Siebe Van der Heyden News: Suspension cleared
Van der Heyden is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.
Van der Heyden has cleared his ban due to the straight red card he picked up against Stuttgart and is now back available for their next contest. He should return directly in the starting XI in the backline for the final game of the season against Bochum on Saturday now that he is an option.
