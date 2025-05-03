Fantasy Soccer
Silvere Ganvoula headshot

Silvere Ganvoula Injury: Remains sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Ganvoula (undisclosed) won't be available Sunday versus Atalanta, coach Alessando Nesta relayed.

Ganvoula will sit out his second match in a row due to an unknown physical problem. He has been a fringe part of the rotation in recent weeks. Balde Keita (thigh) is missing too, so Monza will lean primarily on Dany Mota Carvalho, Gianluca Caprari and Andrea Petagna offensively.

Silvere Ganvoula
Monza
