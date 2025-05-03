Silvere Ganvoula Injury: Remains sidelined

Ganvoula (undisclosed) won't be available Sunday versus Atalanta, coach Alessando Nesta relayed.

Ganvoula will sit out his second match in a row due to an unknown physical problem. He has been a fringe part of the rotation in recent weeks. Balde Keita (thigh) is missing too, so Monza will lean primarily on Dany Mota Carvalho, Gianluca Caprari and Andrea Petagna offensively.