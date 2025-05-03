Silvere Ganvoula Injury: Remains sidelined
Ganvoula (undisclosed) won't be available Sunday versus Atalanta, coach Alessando Nesta relayed.
Ganvoula will sit out his second match in a row due to an unknown physical problem. He has been a fringe part of the rotation in recent weeks. Balde Keita (thigh) is missing too, so Monza will lean primarily on Dany Mota Carvalho, Gianluca Caprari and Andrea Petagna offensively.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now