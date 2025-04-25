Silvere Ganvoula Injury: Will miss Juventus clash

Ganvoula won't be selected for Sunday's game versus Juventus as he got hurt in practice, coach Alessandro Nesta announced.

Ganvoula will skip at least one fixture due to an undisclosed injury and will be re-assessed next week. He has seen limited action in the past month, although he could have played more since Monza lost Balde Keita (thigh). Dany Mota Carvalho, Gianluca Caprari, Andrea Petagna, Omari Forson and Samuele Vignato will be the attackers at the boss' disposal in this one.