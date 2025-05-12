Simon Adingra News: Pinpoint passing in victory

Adingra assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Wolverhampton.

Adingra came on for the final 31 minutes Saturday and slipped a ball through the Wolverhampton backline late in the second half to setup Brighton's second goal, putting the match beyond reach. The assist marked his second of the season and first goal contribution since December. The forward has been used sparingly of late, having made just four starts over his last 10 Premier League appearances.