Simon Becher News: Single shots in draw

Becher generated one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Becher took a shot during Saturday's draw, but didn't get much going throughout the clash. The forward hasn't been too productive early in the MLS season, the hope is that the forward can step up in the coming weeks. Becher has struggled to take the top job in the St. Louis attack, though with goals seemingly hard to come by he could quickly play his way into a starting role.