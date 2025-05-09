Sirlord Conteh Injury: Late call against Berlin

Conteh (knee) will be a late call after the final training session on Friday for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin, coach Frank Schmidt said in the press conference.

Conteh left their last contest in the 81st minute due to a knee injury but has taken part in training this week and will be a late decision for Saturday's game after the final training session. That said, if he has to miss the game, his absence would not impact the starting squad since he is mainly a bench option this season.