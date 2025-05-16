Fantasy Soccer
Sirlord Conteh headshot

Sirlord Conteh Injury: Likely against Bremen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Conteh (knee) is likely to return for Saturday's final game of the season against Bremen, as he was not listed in his club's injury report.

Conteh is likely to be part of the squad for Saturday's game after recovering from the knee injury that kept him out of the last contest. That said, he has recently been used only as a bench option and is expected to return to that role against Bremen.

Sirlord Conteh
FC Heidenheim
