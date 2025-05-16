Sirlord Conteh Injury: Likely against Bremen
Conteh (knee) is likely to return for Saturday's final game of the season against Bremen, as he was not listed in his club's injury report.
Conteh is likely to be part of the squad for Saturday's game after recovering from the knee injury that kept him out of the last contest. That said, he has recently been used only as a bench option and is expected to return to that role against Bremen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now