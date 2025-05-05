Solomon March Injury: Dealing with knee injury

March was not in the squad for Sunday's match against Newcastle due to a knee injury, according to Chris Nightingale from Sky Sports.

March started in their last contest against the Hammers which brought some positive news on his fitness but it didn't last long as he was ruled out of Sunday's game due to a knee injury. It remains unclear if this is a setback from a previous issue and whether he will have to miss additional time. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the problem. His next chance to feature will be Saturday against Wolves.