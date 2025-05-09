Fantasy Soccer
Solomon March Injury: Won't return this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2025 at 2:56am

March (knee) won't return this season due to his injury, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in the press conference. "Unfortunately Solly will be out for the rest of the season. Hopefully he will be back for pre-season. It's not a new injury, it's just to repair and clean something in his knee."

March will likely need surgery to clean something in his knee that has prevented him from playing consistently this season. He will miss the remainder of the campaign and will hope to be fit and recovered for preseason to build fitness and start the 2025-26 season without knee pain. His absence for the final stretch will not impact the starting squad as he has mostly been a bench option this campaign.

Solomon March
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
