Son Heung-Min Injury: Hopeful to see minutes

Son (foot) is an option for Sunday's match against Crystal Palace, according to manager Ange Postecoglou, per Alasdair Gold of Football.London. "Hopefully, we get Sonny some minutes tomorrow, so he'll be the only one that sort of can come back in."

Son is looking to be an option for Sunday's match, set to make a return after almost a month out. This is good news, although it appears he won't start and will instead appear off the bench. That said, he will look to see a decent spell of time and return to the starting XI soon.