Son Heung-Min Injury: Not ready to face Liverpool

Son (foot) is improving well but the game against Liverpool on Sunday comes too early for him, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. "Sonny's still going through that process, improving but not ready for Sunday."

Son has been dealing with a recurrent foot injury and has progressed and improved well this week, but not enough to be ready for Sunday's game. He will likely be assessed at the beginning of next week to determine if he can play against Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday. Until then, Mathys Tel is replacing him on the left wing.