Son Heung-Min Injury: Out Thursday, late call for Sunday

Son (foot) is out for Thursday's match against Glimt, accoridng to manager Ange Postecoglou, per Alasdair Gold of Football.London. "No [he hasn't traveled. Disappointing for Sonny. He has progress and he's a possibility to get minutes at the weekend, but he hasn't trained with the team yet."

Son is still not going to be an option in UEL play, as he is still nursing his injury. The biggest update to come from all of this is that he still isn't training with the team, only working individually. That said, he is still a possibility for Sunday's match against Crystal Palace, although he will have to train with the team before that can be decided.