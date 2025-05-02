Son Heung-Min Injury: Still working individually
Son (foot) is working individually on grass, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. "We'll see how he's going by Thursday"
Son is hoping to get back on the pitch for the second leg against Glimt in the Europa League. The forward would be a major addition back in the starting XI. With nothing left to play for in the Premier League the focus will be on getting Son back for a potential Europa League final.
