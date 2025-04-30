Fantasy Soccer
Son Heung-Min headshot

Son Heung-Min Injury: Unlikely against Glimt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Son (foot) is still not featuring in team training ahead of Thursday's clash against Glimt in the Europa League, according to Alasdair Gold of Football London.

Son wasn't seen at training on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's first leg against Glimt in the semi-final of the Europa League, which isn't a good sign for his availability. He will likely miss the game as he still hasn't fully recovered from his foot injury. Mathys Tel is expected to play on the left wing until he returns to full fitness.

Son Heung-Min
Tottenham Hotspur
