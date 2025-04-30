Son Heung-Min Injury: Will remain out

Son (foot) will not feature Thursday against Bodo/Glimt, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. "He won't feature tomorrow night. He's out training but he's still separate from the group. He's improving so hopefully we can get him back soon."

Son is edging closer toward a return, but it sounds like it'll have to wait another few days, if not another week. He's been out since April 10 with Mathys Tel seeing most of the time on the left wing in his absence.