Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Son Heung-Min headshot

Son Heung-Min Injury: Will remain out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2025 at 6:34am

Son (foot) will not feature Thursday against Bodo/Glimt, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. "He won't feature tomorrow night. He's out training but he's still separate from the group. He's improving so hopefully we can get him back soon."

Son is edging closer toward a return, but it sounds like it'll have to wait another few days, if not another week. He's been out since April 10 with Mathys Tel seeing most of the time on the left wing in his absence.

Son Heung-Min
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now