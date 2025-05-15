Son Heung-Min News: Could see starting role Friday

Son could be back in the starting XI for Friday's match against Aston Villa, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. "Sonny will definitely play tomorrow, whether or not we start with him, I'll have a look at it, but he reacted well to playing the other day, no issues with his foot, he's trained well, and it makes sense for him to get more match minutes. It could be as a starter, if not, he'll definitely play at least half the game."

Son returned last outing after some time out with an ankle injury, seeing 32 minutes off the bench. However, he may be back in a starting role this contest after testing his legs last match, which would be a huge boost for the attacker. Even if he isn't in the starting XI, he should see decent time, expected to play at least half the game.