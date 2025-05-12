Son Heung-Min News: Ramping up fitness

Son is continuing to improve his status after seeing time during Sunday's 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. "In terms of his fitness, he's progressing well. He played 25, 30 minutes yesterday, and we should get him some game time on Friday against Villa as well. If he trains right through, he'll be in good condition. It was important he got some game time, and hopefully he'll kick on now."

Son is seeing yet another positive update after he made his return to the playing field Sunday, after around a month out due to a foot injury. He will now continue to train throughout the week and boost his fitness ahead of Friday's match against Aston Villa. That said, he should feature in that match again, hopefully seeing more time and then earning a starting role again for their UEL final against Manchester United on May 21.