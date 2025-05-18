Son Heung-Min News: Three crosses in start
Son had one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Friday's 2-0 defeat versus Aston Villa.
Son started Friday, his first start since he suffered a foot injury in April. He recorded three inaccurate crosses and took one off-target shot in a match that meant essentially nothing for Spurs. It was important for him to get back into the starting XI though with the Europa League Final coming up on Wednesday.
