Son Heung-Min headshot

Son Heung-Min News: Three crosses in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Son had one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Friday's 2-0 defeat versus Aston Villa.

Son started Friday, his first start since he suffered a foot injury in April. He recorded three inaccurate crosses and took one off-target shot in a match that meant essentially nothing for Spurs. It was important for him to get back into the starting XI though with the Europa League Final coming up on Wednesday.

Son Heung-Min
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
