Sorba Thomas News: Logs eight crosses in win

Thomas had two off-target shots, created one chance and sent in eight crosses (two accurate) during Saturday's 1-0 win over Lille.

Thomas made his second consecutive start, this time being deployed at his original position as a winger, and was very active from the right flank, pacing his side in crosses and even having a couple of finishes himself. With 14 crosses over this two-game stretch, he'll hope to remain in the starting XI for the upcoming contests.