Souleyman Doumbia Injury: Works to side
Doumbia (hamstring) was training t the side with a ball Thursday, accoridng to Carroll Walton of the Charlotte Ledger.
Doumbia is seeing some improvements this week, but appears to still be a ways away from a return, as he was only able to train to the side. That said, he will likely remain out for the time being, needing to train with the group again before he is considered an option.
