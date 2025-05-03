Fantasy Soccer
Stanislav Lobotka

Stanislav Lobotka Injury: Leaves early against Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Lobotka drew one foul and won one of one tackle and two duels in 52 minutes before exiting Saturday's match versus Lecce due to a lower leg injury, Gianluca DI Marzio reported.

Lobotka had a workmanlike shift and was forced off a few minutes after tweaking his knee or ankle in a tackle with an opponent. He'll take some tests before next Sunday's match against Genoa. Billy Gilmour substituted for him off the bench.

Stanislav Lobotka
Napoli
More Stats & News
