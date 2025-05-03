Stanislav Lobotka Injury: Leaves early against Lecce
Lobotka drew one foul and won one of one tackle and two duels in 52 minutes before exiting Saturday's match versus Lecce due to a lower leg injury, Gianluca DI Marzio reported.
Lobotka had a workmanlike shift and was forced off a few minutes after tweaking his knee or ankle in a tackle with an opponent. He'll take some tests before next Sunday's match against Genoa. Billy Gilmour substituted for him off the bench.
