Stanislav Lobotka

Stanislav Lobotka Injury: Leaves Genoa bout right away

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Lobotka played just 10 minutes in Sunday's game versus Genoa due to a relapse of his right ankle injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Lobotka got the nod despite being far from 100 percent but didn't last long because his pre-existing injury. He'll be re-evaluated ahead of next Sunday's tilt versus Parma and will be at serious risk of missing time. Billy Gilmour replaced him.

Stanislav Lobotka
Napoli
