Stanislav Lobotka Injury: Leaves Genoa bout right away
Lobotka played just 10 minutes in Sunday's game versus Genoa due to a relapse of his right ankle injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.
Lobotka got the nod despite being far from 100 percent but didn't last long because his pre-existing injury. He'll be re-evaluated ahead of next Sunday's tilt versus Parma and will be at serious risk of missing time. Billy Gilmour replaced him.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now