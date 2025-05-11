Stanislav Lobotka Injury: Leaves Genoa bout right away

Lobotka played just 10 minutes in Sunday's game versus Genoa due to a relapse of his right ankle injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Lobotka got the nod despite being far from 100 percent but didn't last long because his pre-existing injury. He'll be re-evaluated ahead of next Sunday's tilt versus Parma and will be at serious risk of missing time. Billy Gilmour replaced him.