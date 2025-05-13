Fantasy Soccer
Stanislav Lobotka headshot

Stanislav Lobotka Injury: Sidelined for Genoa clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Lobotka has been diagnosed with a right ankle sprain, Napoli announced.

Lobotka suffered the same problem in two consecutive matches, but it's a little more severe in this case, so he's set to miss Sunday's tilt versus Genoa and will be a late call for the season finale against Cagliari, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed. Billy Gilmour will absorb most of his minutes.

Stanislav Lobotka
Napoli
