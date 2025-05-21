Fantasy Soccer
Stanko Juric headshot

Stanko Juric Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Juric (shoulder) was back in team training on Tuesday, the club announced.

Juric is progressing well in his recovery from a shoulder injury as he was spotted in team training on Tuesday. He is in a good position to be available for Saturday's final game of the season against Leganes. If deemed fit enough to feature in the squad he should return directly to the starting XI since he has been a regular starter in midfield this season for Valladolid.

Stanko Juric
Valladolid
