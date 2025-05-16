Stanko Juric Injury: Dealing with shoulder problems

Juric (shoulder) is dealing with an injury and is unlikely to feature in Sunday's clash against Alaves, coach Alvaro Rubio said in the press conference.

Juric will be a late call for Sunday's clash against Alaves as he is still dealing with shoulder problems. If he cannot play, Tamas Nikitscher or Florian Grillitsch would be the likely replacements in the midfield against Alaves.