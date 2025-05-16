Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stanko Juric headshot

Stanko Juric Injury: Dealing with shoulder problems

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Juric (shoulder) is dealing with an injury and is unlikely to feature in Sunday's clash against Alaves, coach Alvaro Rubio said in the press conference.

Juric will be a late call for Sunday's clash against Alaves as he is still dealing with shoulder problems. If he cannot play, Tamas Nikitscher or Florian Grillitsch would be the likely replacements in the midfield against Alaves.

Stanko Juric
Valladolid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now