Stefan Bajcetic Injury: Absent from training

Bajcetic (undisclosed) was absent from training Saturday and is doubtful for Sunday's match against Leganes.

Bajcetic looks likely to be out for Sunday's match after his early exit from the club's last outing, as he was unable to train Saturday. This will be a tough loss for the club, as he has been a regular starter recently. That said, this will force a change, with Dario Essugo or Javi Munoz as possible replacements if left out.