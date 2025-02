Bajcetic was subbed off due to a calf injury in the 78th minute of Saturday's 2-1 loss to Villarreal.

Bajcetic made his first start for Las Palmas, playing 78 minutes before forced off with a calf injury. He started the campaign on loan to RB Salzburg, however was re loaned to La Liga by Liverpool, already making a start in two league appearances with the Spanish side.