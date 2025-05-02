Stefan Bell News: Signs contract extension until 2026

Bell has signed a contract extension with Mainz for one more season until 2026, the club announced. "Stefan is one of the faces of the club, especially the last few years of his career are a bit of a symbol of what Mainz 05 stands for: never giving up. Stefan is not only an incredibly good guy, but a deserving player who has once again demonstrated his sporting worth this season. We are delighted to have him on board for another year," Mainz Sporting Director Niko Bungert said.

