Stefan de Vrij Injury: Ruled out Sunday
De Vrij (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday's match against Atalanta as he has not fully recovered from his injury.
De Vrij suffered a knee injury that will keep him out for a second straight match. The Dutch defender was a late decision for Sunday's game but will not feature after training on the side this week. His next opportunity to play will be against Udinese after the international break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now