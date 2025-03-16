Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stefan de Vrij headshot

Stefan de Vrij Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

De Vrij (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday's match against Atalanta as he has not fully recovered from his injury.

De Vrij suffered a knee injury that will keep him out for a second straight match. The Dutch defender was a late decision for Sunday's game but will not feature after training on the side this week. His next opportunity to play will be against Udinese after the international break.

Stefan de Vrij
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now