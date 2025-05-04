Stefan de Vrij News: Impressed defensively in win

de Vrij recorded one interception and seven clearances in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Verona.

de Vrij delivered a strong performance on the back line Saturday, helping secure his fifth clean sheet of the season. The 33-year-old defender cleared the ball out of the danger area multiple times, won six duels, and six aerial battles. He'll need to maintain this form with a Champions League semi-final against Barcelona and a tight Serie A title race with Napoli ahead.