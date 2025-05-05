Stefan Frei News: Three saves in victory

Frei registered three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus St. Louis City SC.

Frei turned aside three St. Lous shots on target Saturday, conceding only once from a first half penalty kick, as Seattle outshined their opponent in a 4-1 victory. The veteran keeper is on a strong form of form that has seen him make 13 saves and three clearances while conceding just two goals and recording two clean sheets across his most recent four starting appearances. Frei is likely to assume goalkeeping duties Saturday for Seattle as they travel to take-on Houston.