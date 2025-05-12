Stefan Frei News: Three saves in victory

Frei had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over Houston Dynamo.

Fried turned aside three of four attempts on target Saturday as Seattle downed 10-man Houston in a 3-1 victory. The veteran Seattle keeper has now posted three successive appearances in which he's allowed just one goal after recording consecutive clean sheets in the preceding two appearances. Frei's next opportunity to get back into the clean sheet column is likely to come Wednesday when Seattle travel to take-on LAFC.