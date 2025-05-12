Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stefan Frei headshot

Stefan Frei News: Three saves in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Frei had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over Houston Dynamo.

Fried turned aside three of four attempts on target Saturday as Seattle downed 10-man Houston in a 3-1 victory. The veteran Seattle keeper has now posted three successive appearances in which he's allowed just one goal after recording consecutive clean sheets in the preceding two appearances. Frei's next opportunity to get back into the clean sheet column is likely to come Wednesday when Seattle travel to take-on LAFC.

Stefan Frei
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now