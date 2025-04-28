Stefan Frei News: Two saves in draw

Frei made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Colorado Rapids.

Frei turned aside two of three Colorado shots on target Saturday as Seattle earned a share of the spoils in the 1-1 draw. Over his last three starting appearances, Frei and the Seattle defensive unit have hit a strong run of form over which the keeper has made 10 saves and three clearances while conceding just one goal and recording two clean sheets. Frei will look maintain momentum Saturday when he will likely be the man between the sticks as Seattle host St. Louis.