Stefan Lainer News: Quiet in loss
Lainer had two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Bayern Munich.
Lainer failed to really get much done during Saturday's loss, though he did get forward and create a chance. It was a decent showing in what was always going to be one of the hardest matches on the schedule. The defender should finish the season as a consistent part of the starting XI.
