Stefan Ortega News: Allows goal against Palace

Ortega made one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

Ortega wouldn't see much work Saturday, but still allowed an early opener on the transition that would lead to the club's loss. This was the goalie's 19th appearance of the season between UCL, FA Cup and league play, with six clean sheets in those outings. However, he will likely return to the bench for the final two games of the season in favor of Ederson.