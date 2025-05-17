Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stefan Ortega headshot

Stefan Ortega News: Allows goal against Palace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Ortega made one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

Ortega wouldn't see much work Saturday, but still allowed an early opener on the transition that would lead to the club's loss. This was the goalie's 19th appearance of the season between UCL, FA Cup and league play, with six clean sheets in those outings. However, he will likely return to the bench for the final two games of the season in favor of Ederson.

Stefan Ortega
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now