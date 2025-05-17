Stefano Sabelli News: Provides assist in Atalanta bout

Sabelli assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate), one interception and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Atalanta.

Sabelli drew his third start in a row and linked with Andrea Pinamonti in the box on the second goal for his side, recording his second helper of the season. He had the other one in August. He has posted two chances created, three crosses (one accurate), three tackles (two won) and two interceptions in the last five contests.