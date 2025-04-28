Stefano Turati News: Allows two against Juventus

Turati made three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Juventus.

Turati made three saves Sunday, but that wasn't enough to keep Juventus out of the net, allowing two goals in the loss. This makes it nine straight outings without a clean sheet, with only two in 30 appearances this season. He will look for his third when facing Atalanta on May 4, although that seems unlikely.