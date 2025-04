Turati recorded three saves and one clearance and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Venezia.

Turati kept his team afloat with a couple of big saves, but Daniel Fila wriggled free in the six-yard box on the goal. He has made 20 saves and surrendered 11 goals in the last five matches, with no clean sheets. Monza will host Napoli on Saturday.