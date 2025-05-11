Fantasy Soccer
Stefano Turati headshot

Stefano Turati News: Unused against Udinese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2025 at 5:46am

Turati (illness) was available but didn't play in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Udinese.

Turati recuperated, but the coach gave another shot to Semuel Pizzignacco, which could be the case also in the final matches, as Monza have nothing more to play for. He has featured 30 times this campaign, allowing 52 goals, making 95 saves, keeping two clean sheets and denying two PKs. He's on loan from Sassuolo, which got promoted, where he'll most likely return since Monza are headed to Serie B.

Stefano Turati
Monza
