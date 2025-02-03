Stefanos Tzimas News: Signs with Brighton

Tzimas has signed a contract with Brighton until 2030, joining from Nuremberg, but will remain on loan at his former club until the end of the season, his new club announced. Head coach Fabian Hurzeler praised Tzimas, saying, "Stefanos is an exceptional young talent, an out-and-out centre-forward with a natural ability to score goals, and we are absolutely delighted to have signed him. He will join up with us in the summer, ahead of next season, and we are really looking forward to working with him, believing he has a very exciting future ahead."

Tzimas is a Greece under-21 international who has been in excellent form this season with FC Nuremberg, scoring 10 goals in 17 2. Bundesliga appearances. The 19-year-old forward began his career at PAOK Salonika, where he made 30 appearances and scored five goals, including his first league goal at just 17 years old. Tzimas also earned his debut for Greece's under-21 team in March 2024, further showcasing his potential. He will join Brighton ahead of the 2025-26 season.