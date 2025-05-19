Stephan El Shaarawy News: Logs helper in Milan game

El Shaarawy assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in six minutes in Sunday's 3-1 win versus AC Milan.

El Shaarawy only made a short cameo but still picked up a point, linking up with Bryan Cristante on the final goal of the game. He's up to four helpers in the campaign. He hasn't played more than usual, even though Roma are pretty shorthanded. He has come off the bench in the last six games, tallying one shot (one on target), three chances created and one cross (zero accurate).