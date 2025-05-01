Stephy Mavididi Injury: Done for season

Mavididi (strain) isn't expected to return this season, according to manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. "Of course, Mavididi, we don't expect him to play again this season."

Mavididi was set for heavy minutes to close the season, but he'll end it injured instead. After being a key for the Foxes in the Championship with 42 starts and 12 goals, he managed just 16 starts from 30 appearances in the Premier League, producing four goals and one assist. Unless a bigger team comes calling, he should be set for a regular role with plenty of production in the Championship next season.