Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Stephy Mavididi headshot

Stephy Mavididi Injury: Season likely over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Mavididi is likely out for the season, according to manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy. "[Stephy] Mavididi, he came off with a muscle injury so he won't be part of Saturday's game and probably not for the coming weeks, so that's a blow because he's been playing really well."

Mavididi is likely done for the season after a muscle injury forced him off last time out. The manager went on to add he's doubtful for the remainder of the season. The forward ends his first Premier League campaign with four goals and one assist in 30 appearances.

Stephy Mavididi
Leicester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now