Stephy Mavididi Injury: Season likely over

Mavididi is likely out for the season, according to manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy. "[Stephy] Mavididi, he came off with a muscle injury so he won't be part of Saturday's game and probably not for the coming weeks, so that's a blow because he's been playing really well."

Mavididi is likely done for the season after a muscle injury forced him off last time out. The manager went on to add he's doubtful for the remainder of the season. The forward ends his first Premier League campaign with four goals and one assist in 30 appearances.