Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
Steve Cook headshot

Steve Cook News: Scores in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Cook scored once on two shots (two on goal) and had three clearances in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Leeds.

Not known for his offensive contributions, Cook has now scored in two consecutive games, notching his first and second goal of the season in Saturday's draw. In addition to the goal, the 33-year-old put in a solid effort on the defensive end, winning four duels and four aerial battles.

Steve Cook
Queens Park Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now