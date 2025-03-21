Steve Cook News: Scores in draw
Cook scored once on two shots (two on goal) and had three clearances in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Leeds.
Not known for his offensive contributions, Cook has now scored in two consecutive games, notching his first and second goal of the season in Saturday's draw. In addition to the goal, the 33-year-old put in a solid effort on the defensive end, winning four duels and four aerial battles.
