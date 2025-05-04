Steve Mounie News: Scores first goal of season

Mounie scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Holstein Kiel.

Mounie was the only Augsburg player to score a goal Sunday, finding the back of the net in the 90th minute of the match for a consolation goal. This does mark his first goal of the season in 15 appearances. However, he only appeared off the bench for 27 minutes of play, still with only one start this season.