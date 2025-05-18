Steven Moreira News: Creates three chances vs Cincinnati
Moreira had one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus FC Cincinnati.
Moreira created three chances Saturday, his most in a match this season. He also recorded a season-high four crosses and took one off-target shot on the attack. On the defensive end he won two duels, made one clearance and blocked one shot in his full 90 minutes of action.
